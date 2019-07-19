Lansing mayor proposes new local pot laws

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. That’s according to research published Monday, July 8, 2019, in JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the city ought to allow businesses to sell recreational marijuana.

He has proposed an amendment to the marijuana ordinance that would allow a total of 28 places to sell either recreational or medical marijuana or both.

Schor says he’s making the proposal because Lansing voters approved the measure that made recreational marijuana legal back in November of 2018. But Schor says the city needs to manage how that happens.

“We need a system that will appropriately regulate the number and location of dispensaries within the city,” he said in press release. “The proposed amendment we sent to council ensures that we can allow the recreational and medical usage of marihuana in Lansing as supported by the voters, while also preventing an overabundance of locations of dispensaries in Lansing.”

The proposal is based on the number of locations, not on the number of licenses, because Schor says that would make processing applications more efficient.

The plan now goes to the Lansing City Council. City leaders want to finalize a new ordinance by November 1st, when new state rules regarding recreational marijuana take effect.