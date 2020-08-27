Lansing Mayor Schor appoints former Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin as interim chief

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced the Interim Chief of the Lansing Fire Department.

Greg Martin, the former Lansing Fire Department Chief, will begin his role on Monday, September 28.

Martin will take over for now-former Lansing Fire Chief Michael Mackey, who resigned after 18 months in the position on August 17. Mackey will be returning to Florida to be with his family.

Martin previously served as the Lansing Fire Department’s Chief and Emergency Management Director from 1996 to 2006.

“Chief Greg Martin knows firefighting and knows the Lansing community, having previously served as Fire Chief here for 10 years,” said Mayor Schor. “He has tremendous leadership experience, working as a Fire Chief for a combined 22 years in five different fire departments throughout the country. I am thankful that he is willing to return as Interim Fire Chief while we embark on a search for a new permanent leader for the Lansing Fire Department.”

Martin has spent more than 36 years as a firefighter, training chief, deputy chief of training/planning, chief of operations, emergency management director and fire chief in departments throughout the United States, including the City of Lansing.



Chief Michael Mackey’s final day as Chief will be Friday, September 4, 2020. Assistant Chief Mike Tobin will serve as Interim Fire Chief until Chief Martin assumes the role.