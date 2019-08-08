Lansing mayor urges U.S. Senate action on gun safety laws

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A new study out of Michigan State University found that 17% of teens between 14 and 19 reported physical or sexual abuse.

Specifically the research found a form of abuse in which a woman is pressured to become pregnant against her wishes. This type of abuse is called reproductive coercion. Reproductive coercion includes tampering with condoms.

Researchers found nearly one in eight females between ages 14 and 19 experienced this type of abuse within the last three months. Females who experienced this type of abuse had four times the odds of also experiencing other forms of relationship abuse.

“These findings highlight how common reproductive coercion and other forms of abuse are in adolescent relationships, yet the signs of a teen’s unhealthy relationship may be tricky for clinicians, parents and other adults to spot,” said Heather McCauley, assistant professor in the School of Social Work.