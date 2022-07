Burglary tools and suspected stolen items retrieved from two Lansing men.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Lansing men were arrested Tuesday for possession of burglary tools.

It all started when a Michigan State Trooper from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop for multiple violations in Water Township.

After further investigation, a suspected stolen catalytic converter was found, as well as burglary tools and ammunition.

The two suspects, men from Lansing aged 35 and 37, were lodged at Clinton County Jail for multiple felonies.