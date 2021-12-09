Lansing named as one of the best places ‘to Live and Retire Now’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital City recently made AARP Magazine’s list of best places to live and retire in the U.S.

The rest of the country is learning what those of us in the capital city already know – Lansing is

an incredible place to live, work and retire. I am so proud to see our city make this list. We are lucky to have such great amenities along with affordable housing and utilities, all centrally located in Michigan and within a short drive to the Great Lakes and other metropolitan areas.” Mayor Andy Schor

The magazine article says you can “rent a kayak, paddle around downtown, tour the state capitol, check out a landmark museum and take a selfie with a rhino at the zoo — all in the same day.”

Within its 36 square miles, Lansing has 111 parks, namely the Lansing River Trail, which is more than 20 miles of paved pathways for bicycling and walking, branching from downtown along the area’s waterways.

The City of Lansing has been working with the AARP on the ‘Lansing For a Lifetime’ initiative that

seeks to make Lansing an attractive place for people to live.

You can read the entire list by clicking here.