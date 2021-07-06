Lansing named as one of the worst cities for first-time home-buyers

A small group gathers outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing to demonstrate ahead of the Electoral College formally casting the state’s 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to an article from WalletHub.com, interest rates for buying a home have dropped drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, 40% of all U.S. single-family home purchases were made by first-time buyers.

WalletHub’s has created a data set, comparing 300 cities of various sizes across the board in terms of of attractiveness, affordability, and quality of life.

Out of 300 cities, Lansing falls on the list at number 218 on the list, with a total score of 43.48.

The affordability rate of Lansing for buying one’s first home ranks at 108.

The real-estate market in Lansing is ranked at 213.

The quality of life ranking for the City of Lansing sits at 298.

For more information on how these scores and rankings were decided upon, click here.