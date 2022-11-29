LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thanks to a grant from Jackson National Life Insurance Company, the Allen Neighborhood Center will be getting some upgrades.

The grant will go towards a local office space, streamlining access to business development workshops, and a meeting space for presentations and small business classes.

Jackson National’s biannual grant program awarded nearly $30,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan in late 2021.

Other non-profits in Nashville and Chicago were also awarded grants recently.

Non-profits in the Lansing area are encouraged to apply for a grant online.