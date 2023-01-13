LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing.

It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most.

Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success as they learn to navigate everyday life.

Leaders at Peckham told 6 news that this grant will equip them to do more for youth in Kentucky, Arizona and throughout mid-Michigan.

“We want young adults to be part of the community, we want them to feel integrated in the community and we want them to give back to the community that has supported them,” Caleb Adams, the Chief Human Services Officer at Peckham said.

Peckham is a non-profit vocational rehabilitation organization that helps young people ages 18 to 24 become self-sufficient in a variety of areas with a focus on employment.

“Throughout the year we work with hundreds of adjudicated youth as well as transitional youth with disabilities. We focus on developing employment skills, life skills as well as mentoring to really help set young adults up for a really good life in the community,” Adams said.

After noticing a need to address the disproportionate impact of gun violence on young people in the communities it serves, Peckham applied for the Growth Opportunities grant.

“There is funding out there for adjudicated youth but once you turn 18 there’s kind of this cliff that you fall off of where there’s no one to support you.”

This U.S. Department of Labor grant helps 13 groups nationwide prepare troubled youth for success in the working world.

“Really focusing on helping individuals discover themselves and what they want to do in life, develop healthy relationships with their peers, and mentors, and understand how to work with employers, teachers, and authority figures. We want these youth to have hope, to have a future, to develop skills and assets, and live the life that they want to live,” Adams said.

Adams told 6 news that at Peckham it’s all about making a plan and setting these young people up with on-the-job training and getting them into high-paying careers.

This grant will allow group leaders to follow their journey for one year to ensure their success.