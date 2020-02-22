Lansing officials expected to make $3.2M decrease to budget

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing city council has to make a more than $3 million decrease to the city’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

The biggest adjustment is being made in income tax revenue. The city said it’s collecting $2.4 million less than expected after this decrease. After the cut, the budget total would be more than $137 million.

The city said there were a number of one-time expenses that are being addressed along with the adjustment in property taxes and income taxes. With this multi-million dollar decrease the city said the majority of the funding will come from its reserves.

The city’s communications manager said the priority is to continue to develop a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year to begin restoring the reserves lost in the previous and current fiscal year.

The adjustments are expected to be voted on by the Lansing city council on Monday.