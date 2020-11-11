Lansing officials now offering bicycle lockers in downtown area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – In order to promote non-motorized transportation and bicycle safety, the city of Lansing’s public service department is now opening up new bike lockers that’ll be located in the downtown area

In collaboration with Cyclesafe, a bicycle company out of Grand Rapids, city officials say, they are now in possession of long-lasting, weather-resistant bike lockers.

There are a total of 24 lockers, with 16 open for public use between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. — with the remaining lockers for private use.

The lockers are powered by Bluetooth and managed by an app called Movatic, with rates being applied beginning on December 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar