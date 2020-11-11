Lansing officials now offering bicycle lockers in downtown area

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – In order to promote non-motorized transportation and bicycle safety, the city of Lansing’s public service department is now opening up new bike lockers that’ll be located in the downtown area

In collaboration with Cyclesafe, a bicycle company out of Grand Rapids, city officials say, they are now in possession of long-lasting, weather-resistant bike lockers.

There are a total of 24 lockers, with 16 open for public use between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. — with the remaining lockers for private use.

The lockers are powered by Bluetooth and managed by an app called Movatic, with rates being applied beginning on December 1.