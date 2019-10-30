Lansing organization asks public to donate winter gear for homeless Veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing organization is asking for new and gently used winter gear for homeless veterans.
The Lansing Area Veterans Coalition needs new and gently used clean coats as well as other winter gear during the collection drive happening in four locations around the community.
The four drop off locations include the Habitat for Humanity Lansing and Williamston ReStore as well as Peckham and Heroes Haven.
The Habitat for Humanity Lansing ReStore is located at 1941 Benjamin Dr. Lansing, MI 48906 and the Williamston ReStore is at 954 E Grand River Ave. Williamston, MI 48895.
The address for Peckham is 3510 Capital City Blvd. Lansing, MI 48906 while Heroes Haven is at 402 Haven St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.
For large scale donations that need to be picked up, please contact Meghan Hetherton at mhetherton@voami.org or by calling (517) 618 – 1493 to make arrangements.
