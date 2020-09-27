Lansing organization works to get young people to the polls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Men and women are coming together to look out for the younger generation in Lansing and encouraging them to vote during the upcoming election.

With the election coming up, this group recognizes the importance of having a voice and now they’re making sure young people’s voices are heard and that they are heading to the polls this November.

Brotherhood Against Drugs is spearheaded by Larry Johnson. He is Magic Johnson’s brother.

His organization focuses on helping young adults stay away from drugs, alcohol, and gang violence, but today’s focus was more about having a say in America’s future by getting out and voting.

Judy Booker knows the importance of being surrounded by people that care about you.

She is a member of the organization’s board and she said, “I had a struggle in my lifetime and I had people in my lifetime but I had people like Larry Johnson to help me come out and let me know that there’s somebody out there that cares about me.

Caring is something the Brotherhood Against Drugs is all about.

Brotherhood against Drugs member Sabrina Glast said, “We’re going to be there for you and we’re going to walk you through it and you can’t just call us one time because we’re going to call you back and we’re going to check up on you and we’re going to come get you and we’re going to try to find you,” Johnson said.

Larry Johnson is used to helping children and teens from staying out of trouble with his organization, but the message today was a little different.

He said, “Your voice is powerful.”

The group today explained the impact young voters can have.

Booker said, “A lot of people don’t think that their votes count, but they do count and that’s very important that they learned that today.”

“Our young people need to understand that, stop saying that my vote doesn’t matter, your voice does matter,” said Johnson.

Johnson brought in speakers like Michigan State University Trustee Joel Ferguson and MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker to help promote their message.

Johnson said, “To have those individuals be able to talk to people that know them and the community, know that they mean business is going to help make a difference in this community.”

No matter if you vote red or blue, Youth Lives Matter Co-Found Jasmine Lynch said, “We are our future, we can change whatever that you don’t like, either way you go, democrat or republican, it doesn’t matter but just getting your vote out there and your voice out there is very important and we just wanted to reiterate that.