Photo of guns is courtesy of the Lansing Police Twitter account.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police were staying busy Wednesday night.

A tweet from the police department stated that over the course of the evening, officers arrested five people, four of them with guns.

“Shout out to the Michigan State Police for the help,” the tweet said. “Great work by all for getting some guns off the street!”

Though Lansing Police are staying busy, they could use your help with some unsolved cases.