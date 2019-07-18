Lansing Police activity overnight at downtown home linked to Tuesday homicide

This morning, 6 News told you about a “police situation” in Lansing at a home near downtown.

We’ve learned that activity was tied to the murder of a woman earlier this week.

Around 11 o’clock last night police officers and crime scene investigators were at a home on the 800 block of North Chestnut Street.

6 News spoke to Lansing Police this morning about that and they say this situation is related the homicide of a 66-year old Lansing woman on Tuesday evening on the 4800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers were called there around 5:30 p-m Tuesday and found a woman in a parking lot near some apartments covered in blood, with injuries.

She died soon after.

As of right now, police say they haven’t made any arrests, but tell 6 News this is developing and they expect to have updated information this afternoon.