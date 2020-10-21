Lansing police and city clerk’s office working to ensure a safe election

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing police department said it is increasing vigilance in coordination with the Lansing City Clerk’s Office, to ensure a safe and secure election in the City of Lansing.

In a released statement sent by the city clerk and the Lansing Police Department, it said, “City voters, alongside voters throughout the nation, will have an opportunity to cast a ballot which will help decide the future of our country.”

Through election day, the Lansing Police Department will have an increased alert status in response to the City’s commitment to maintain safety for in-person voting.

The Lansing Police Department will be working with the Clerk Chris Swope’s Office, the Attorney General’s office, the Ingham County Prosecutor, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

Their goal is to improve its response to any suspicious behavior concerning voter intimidation, civil unrest, or acts of violence.

The release said the Lansing Police Department nor the City Clerk has credible information about any threats of violence on Election Day, the Lansing Police Department will increase its visible presence throughout the city to heighten preparedness in the event reports of any activities which threaten the sanctity of the voting process.

“While there is no credible threat information to support the likelihood of a major issue, we are preparing our staff as a precautionary measure to respond to any situation(s) if they arise”, said Chief Daryl Green.

“I’ve promised a safe, secure, and accurate election and I intend to make sure that happens,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I appreciate the strong support from Mayor Schor and Police Chief Green to ensure that Nov. 3 will be a very secure election and I encourage every voter to either vote at home, vote early or vote Nov. 3.”

For Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for voters on Election Day, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/election-polling-locations.html