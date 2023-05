LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were arrested Friday after a traffic stop in Lansing.

According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, the three were stopped and then officials discovered the guns and drugs.

Officials didn’t share much more regarding the traffic stop.

All three of the individuals were already on probation. All will be charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.