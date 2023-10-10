LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say an arrest has been made in the weekend shooting death of Ted Lawson, 63 of Lansing.

Police say it has taken a 15-year-old male suspect into custody. No other details have been released regarding this arrest.

Police responded to a shooting Sunday at 3:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, discovering Lawson who was wounded from a gunshot. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Lansing Fire Department where he later died.