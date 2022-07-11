LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Cedar Street at the I-496 exit ramp, Lansing police said.

The crash led to the road being shut down for several hours as officials investigated. As of around 11 p.m. the road was still closed.

Lansing police tell 6 News they were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed.

Officials said they found a 32-year-old man from Charlotte who was unresponsive. Despite life saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

No other people or cars were involved and the crash is still under investigation.

6 News was on the scene and saw a fire truck blocking the area and several officials investigating.