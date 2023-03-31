LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officers with the Lansing Police Department visited children at the local Boys and Girls Club, to lend a hand with activities.

It’s all part of a department tradition.

Captain Rodney Anderson told 6 News that the officers, as well as Lansing firefighters, work with the children to reinforce positive life skills like leadership, teamwork, and respect.

It’s also a time for having fun and enjoying friendly competition over a game of pool.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page)

(Photo/Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page)

Officials with the G.R.E.A.T and PAL programs have participated in pool tournaments with the kids at the local Boys and Girls Club for many years.

According to a Facebook post from LPD, it’s the first time that those within both outreach programs have been able to visit the non-profit since the COVID-19 pandemic began.