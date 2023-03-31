LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officers with the Lansing Police Department visited children at the local Boys and Girls Club, to lend a hand with activities.
It’s all part of a department tradition.
Captain Rodney Anderson told 6 News that the officers, as well as Lansing firefighters, work with the children to reinforce positive life skills like leadership, teamwork, and respect.
It’s also a time for having fun and enjoying friendly competition over a game of pool.
Officials with the G.R.E.A.T and PAL programs have participated in pool tournaments with the kids at the local Boys and Girls Club for many years.
According to a Facebook post from LPD, it’s the first time that those within both outreach programs have been able to visit the non-profit since the COVID-19 pandemic began.