LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An alleged drunk driver ran off the side of the road, went airborne, hit a power line, and nearly hit several houses before rolling into the street in Lansing.

The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.

“Sometimes a drunk driving arrest will land right in front of you… literally…” Lansing Police said on social media.

The crash happened on Cedar Street near Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The driver ‘somehow’ only had minor injuries and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, LPD said.

“This could’ve been a tragic outcome. There is zero excuse to get behind the wheel drunk. Report drunk drivers by calling 911,” LPD said.

According to the date and time tracker at the top of the dash cam, the crash happened on Dec. 3.

Check out the crazy video at the top of the page.