Lansing Police Department looking for public's help finding woman with three warrants
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on a felony warrant.
Kameron Kay File is 28-years-old, 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds.
She is wanted on a felony warrant for assault as well as two bench warrants, one is for failure to appear and the other is contempt of court.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 4600, Detective Ryan Smith at (517) 483 - 6862 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 - 7867.
