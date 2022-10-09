Photyo is couretsy of the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are still gathering and downloading video footage from the shooting that took place on Oct. 4.

According to a Facebook post, the update was made “in an effort to continue to provide transparency regarding the officer-involved shooting.”

The department is downloading multiple angles of video footage with respecting privacy of witnesses to the shooting.

Additionally, Lansing police want to ensure that the Michigan State Police investigation is not “impeded.”

Locals can expect to have video footage of the incident released by the end of the coming week.