Lansing Police have made 643 traffic stops since December

Courtesy of the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department announced on Facebook its made 643 traffic stops since Dec. 1.

Along with 100 other law enforcements agencies throughout Michigan, LPD has been focusing on speeding drivers, it said.

In the same time period, LPD issued 764 tickets and gave out 75 warnings.

Reducing major and fatal crashes by lowering speed is the goal, LPD said.

“PLEASE SLOW DOWN,” LPD said in its post.

The message on LPD’s Facebook was sponsored by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.