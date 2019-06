Do you know this man? The Lansing Police Department is trying to find him today.

According to the Lansing Police Facebook page, the man is a suspect in a larceny case that occurred on June 10 at a business in the 7000 block of S. Cedar Street.

The suspect is approximately 30 years old, 5’9″, 200 lbs. had on khaki shorts with black boots.

If you have information please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.