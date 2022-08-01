LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east.

Police say a car was heading north when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole on the side of the road.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, the Lansing Police Department has identified the driver as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg.

Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.