Lansing Police identify victim in East Jolly Road apartment homicide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have identified the 41-year-old man who was killed in a homicide on Sunday as Dontya Johnson.

He was from Muskegon.

The 25-year-old suspect, Damien Williamson Jr of Lansing has been arraigned in the 54-A District Court on charges of open murder and felony involving a firearm.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead on the 2300 block of East Jolly Road, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment today around 11:36 a.m. and have a 25-year-old male suspect in custody.

This was not a random act and there is no known danger to the public, according to police.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated in our community,” LPD Chief Daryl Green told 6 News. “At this point, no active threat, call to action to community members is to contact our non-emergency line, our Facebook page, or using our Lansing PD mobile app if you have any information about this incident.”

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at (517) 483 – 6840, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600, or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).

Anyone with information can also contact the Lansing Police Department via Facebook by sending a message as well as through the MobilePD App.