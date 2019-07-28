UPDATE: Lansing Police identify driver killed in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update (Monday 10:41 a.m.) – The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who died in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police say Devon Johnson, 22, of Lansing was driving west on Cavanaugh, left the road, hit a parked car and rammed into a house. A passenger in the vehicle with Johnson suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY – LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cavanaugh Road.

Police say a man from Lansing was driving a vehicle when he drove off the road, hitting a parked car and then a house.

The man was dead when police arrived at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar