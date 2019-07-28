UPDATE: Lansing Police identify driver killed in crash

Update (Monday 10:41 a.m.) – The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who died in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police say Devon Johnson, 22, of Lansing was driving west on Cavanaugh, left the road, hit a parked car and rammed into a house. A passenger in the vehicle with Johnson suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY – LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cavanaugh Road.

Police say a man from Lansing was driving a vehicle when he drove off the road, hitting a parked car and then a house.

The man was dead when police arrived at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the accident.

