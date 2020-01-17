Lansing police investigating hit-and-run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After an officer came across a two-car crash, one took off on Cedar Street in Lansing.

The officer went after the vehicle which was found empty within two blocks of the incident near Baker Street. A light pole was down in the roadway, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The other vehicle was disabled during the crash which happened after 9:00 p.m., but as of now no injuries have been reported.

Police are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar