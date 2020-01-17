Lansing police investigating hit-and-run

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) - UPDATE (7:37 p.m.): A 22-year-old man from Lansing was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is stable with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The incident is not believed to be random, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: There is a heavy police presence in the 1400 block of West Malcolm X Boulevard in Lansing.

Police were called to the area just before 5:00 p.m. tonight.

There has been no confirmation of why the police were called to the location.