LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After an officer came across a two-car crash, one took off on Cedar Street in Lansing.
The officer went after the vehicle which was found empty within two blocks of the incident near Baker Street. A light pole was down in the roadway, according to the Lansing Police Department.
The other vehicle was disabled during the crash which happened after 9:00 p.m., but as of now no injuries have been reported.
Police are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.
Lansing police investigating hit-and-run
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After an officer came across a two-car crash, one took off on Cedar Street in Lansing.