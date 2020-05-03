UPDATE: Lansing Police investigating a homicide at an East Jolly Road apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials confirm 43,754 coronavirus cases and 4,049 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 547 cases and 29 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 43,207 cases and 4020 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 9,386 cases and 1,085 deaths, Wayne County has 7,912 cases and 808 deaths, and Oakland County has 7,518 cases and 757 deaths. The three areas have just over 56% of confirmed cases and just over 65% of deaths.