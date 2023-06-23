UPDATE (10:44 P.M.) – A 19-year-old is in police custody after a home invasion-turned-shooting in Lansing. Three other suspects may also be at large.

At around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street in Lansing for calls of a home invasion.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two homes that had been broken into. Officers shot and killed a pit bull at one of the homes, but no humans were injured

The 19-year-old ran from police, but was eventually arrested.

Three other suspects are believed to be at large. They possibly drove a dark-colored full-sized SUV, police told 6 News.

Anyone with information is asked to call (517) 483-4600.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting on Avon St in Lansing Friday night.

While details are uncertain, 6 News has confirmed with LPD officials that a shooting occurred sometime Friday night, just south of downtown Lansing at the intersection of Avon St. and Linval St.

Both the intersections of Avon and Linval and Avon and Bailey St. were blocked off by police.

Several officers were seen looking for shell casings around the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.