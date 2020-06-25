Lansing Police launch transparency website

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department today announced that it has launched a new webpage devoted to transparency at www.lansingmi.gov/policetransparency

The webpage is a portal that features links to information regarding:

  • Officer Training & Education
  • LPD Policy Information
  • Crime Statistics
  • Police Complaints and Open Data Portal
  • Police Calls for Service for 2019
  • Community Policing
  • Board of Police Commissioners and Independent Police Investigator
  • Police Programmatic Budget (additional programmatic budget breakdown will be added)

“The Lansing community wants access to information regarding how our police department operates in a way that’s easy to find and understand,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “The new police transparency webpage is a resource that houses all of this information in one place. I encourage residents to visit the page to learn more about the Lansing Police Department.”

“As the City of Lansing’s Chief of Police, I stand firm in my belief concerning police legitimacy and transparency. Today, the department is proud to showcase a new transparency resource. The transparency webpage adds another useful tool to strengthen the police-community relationship,” said Police Chief Daryl Green.

