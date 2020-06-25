Lansing Police launch transparency website

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department today announced that it has launched a new webpage devoted to transparency at www.lansingmi.gov/policetransparency.

The webpage is a portal that features links to information regarding:

Officer Training & Education

LPD Policy Information

Crime Statistics

Police Complaints and Open Data Portal

Police Calls for Service for 2019

Community Policing

Board of Police Commissioners and Independent Police Investigator

Police Programmatic Budget (additional programmatic budget breakdown will be added)

“The Lansing community wants access to information regarding how our police department operates in a way that’s easy to find and understand,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “The new police transparency webpage is a resource that houses all of this information in one place. I encourage residents to visit the page to learn more about the Lansing Police Department.”

“As the City of Lansing’s Chief of Police, I stand firm in my belief concerning police legitimacy and transparency. Today, the department is proud to showcase a new transparency resource. The transparency webpage adds another useful tool to strengthen the police-community relationship,” said Police Chief Daryl Green.