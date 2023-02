Lansing Police looking for Richardson Elisca

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for 25-year-old Richardson Elisca.

Police say Elisca is missing and endangered. He is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black coat.

If you have any information on Elisca, call 517-483-4600.