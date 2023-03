LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for 34-year-old Katherine Villarreal.

Police say she is 5-foot-3 and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen in the north end of Lansing but is known to hang out in the south end, Lansing police said.

If you have any information of where Villarreal might be you are asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.