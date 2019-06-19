UPDATE: Lansing Police find missing woman

UPDATE (11:11 pm): Loretta Owens has been located and is safe, according to a spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Police are asking for your help finding a missing/endangered woman.

Loretta Jane Owens is 58 years old, 5’7”, 153 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, light blue jean jacket and Converse shoes.

She was last seen in the 400 block of W. Greenlawn, on Wednesday morning at 5:37 a.m.

Owens has medical complications and is in need of medication.

Call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 if you have information on her whereabouts.