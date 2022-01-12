LANSING POLICE: Man shoots attempted burglar

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 3000 block of S. Washington Ave. at approximately 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

According to police, a 22-year-old homeowner fired his gun at armed people attempting to break into his apartment.

Within minutes of arriving, officers were notified of a 25-year-old man walking into a nearby hospital room with a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was “not forthcoming with information,” police said.

Officers later concluded that the shooting and wounded man were connected.

Police say the man who was shot is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Both men have been identified and are speaking with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 517-483-4600.