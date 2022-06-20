Pictures of James Perry are courtesy of the Lansing Police Depatrment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding 52-year-old James Perry, who was last seen on June 12 on Alpha St.

Perry weighs 135 pounds and is 5-foot 6 inches tall. No details were provided on what Perry was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The 52-year-old is known for frequenting CATA, the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, parks in downtown Lansing and areas in East Lansing.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to call 517-483-4600.