Lansing Police need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for your help in providing any information relating to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on the 1400 Block of West Holmes Rd. Friday, September 12.

The crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. between a car and a pedestrian at the crosswalk area in front of the High Rise building and the Logan Square Shopping Center Area.

The suspect vehicle who left the scene is believed to be a Silver Chrysler 300, unknown year or plate number. The driver’s description is unknown.

The vehicle was traveling west bound at the time of the incident. Vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone with information should call Traffic Follow-Up at 5147-483-4668 or the department at 517-483-4600