LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case? Police are also looking for two men with warrants for their arrest.

CASE ONE:

On Oct. 29, 2022 at around 10:52 p.m., two men allegedly assaulted a person and then stole a car, police said. The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 man in his teens or 20s, wearing a black ski mask, black puff jacket, black jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

The other suspect is described as a 6-foot man also in his teens or 20s, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes. If you have any information regarding this incident you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.

Photos via LPD

CASE TWO:

Tracey Letard Dear, 41, has multiple warrants, including a warrant for reckless driving causing death out of Lansing. He is 240 pounds, 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE:

Daniel Jacob Rigg has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. He is 28, 6-foot, 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding these two men, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.