Do you recognize these people, because the Lansing Police Department could use your help. (Photos/Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Crime Stoppers Wednesday in Mid-Michigan, and Lansing Police could use some help with a few cases.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.

If you have any information regarding the cases below, please call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or click here.

Lansing police are asking for any information regarding a potential kidnapping that occurred in the area of Miller Rd. and Orchard Ct., at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The car that was involved has been described to be a dark blue sedan with a rather loud engine.

Additionally, the driver’s side window is stuck open and was “possibly” driven by a bald Black man.

Crime Stoppers did not provide any images of the possible suspect or the vehicle involved.

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying an individual who is wanted for credit card fraud.

The alleged fraud happened on Jan. 23 on the 6200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Do you know Joseph Leroy Tuttle?

The 36-year-old is wanted for aggravated assault out of Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Tuttle is 6 feet tall, weighing around 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

