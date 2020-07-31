Lansing police need your help finding a missing 58-year-old man with dementia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing 58-year-old man with dementia.

Bruce Hardy was last seen in the 900 block of West Hillsdale Street around 4:00 p.m. wearing a red long sleeve plaid shirt.

He is 5’5″ and 178 pounds.

If you see him or have any information about Bruce Hardy, please contact 9-1-1 or the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

