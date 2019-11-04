Lansing police need your help to identify robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of robbing several businesses in the Lansing area.
The man has a thin build, light complexion, freckles, brown eyes and could have red hair.
He wears dark pants, a black windbreaker or grey hooded sweatshirt with a black stripe down the arms. He has white tennis shoes, a green surgical mask and green gloves.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ellen Larson at (517) 483 – 6817, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 – 7867.
