Lansing police need your help to identify robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Experience the beauty of state parks through the ‘Paint the Parks’ exhibit at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources sponsored exhibit features over 70 paintings from artists across Michigan to celebrate the state parks centennial year.

"Paint the Parks" showcases original artwork that interprets Michigan’s state parks system.

Artist’s work will be displayed where the public will have access to view the art free of charge and a portion of any painting sold will go to state parks.

The exhibit goes from now through November 22nd at the Michigan History Center which is located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. in downtown Lansing. The paintings are also available to view online.