LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing happened Monday.

Officials with the Lansing Police Department said the stabbing occurred near the 1400 block of Bailey Street at around 5:14 p.m.

Police initially could not find the victim when they arrived to the scene. Dispatch then informed the officers that the victim was near Lyons and Baker Street.

The Lansing Fire Department transported the 26-year-old man that was stabbed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police do not have a suspect in custody.