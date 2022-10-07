Officer Owen Rogus and Sergeant Cedric Ford are growing beards for charity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You’ve probably heard of the popular annual movement ‘No Shave November,’ which aims to raise awareness for men’s cancer.

This year, the Lansing Police Department has decided to kick things off early and raise money for breast cancer awareness.

LPD officers will be allowed to have a ‘trimmed’ beard for the months of October and November in exchange for a $100 donation to a cancer charity of their choice.

So if you see an Lansing police officers walking around with facial hair this month, don’t be surprised.