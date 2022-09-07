EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you found yourself on the fourth floor of the Spartan Stadium today, you may have seen some tomfoolery from Lansing Police.

During the MSU In-Person Local Job and Internship Fair, Officer Damon Pulver with the LPD could be seen laying out swag at the East Lansing Police Department booth, among others.

Pulver even laid out some LPD information cards at the FBI’s table.

Lansing Police has an internship program, recruit program, and sponsorships for police academies and officers available to those who are interested.

“Look for the booth having the most fun!,” the department said on their Instagram story.