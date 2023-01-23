LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the six people who were arrested after allegedly vandalizing the Bank of America in Frandor.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area for multiple ‘suspicious subjects in the Frandor area.’

When the officers arrived, they found a group of about 30 people demonstrating. The group was throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America and smashing them, LPD said.

Police said they were aware of similar national protests that were connected to an officer shooting in Atlanta. However, they were not expecting anything locally.

“Thanks to the quick action, Lansing Police and Michigan State Police were able to arrest 6 suspects on various misdemeanor charges,” LPD said.

The suspects were charged as followed:

John Cichy (Suspect 1, 29 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Sarah Karloyi (Suspect 2, 29 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Leah Fitch (Suspect 3, 40 years old)

CHARGE 1: Hinder and Oppose

CHARGE 2: Park After Dark

Aliza Ghaffari (Suspect 4, 32 years old)

CHARGE 1: Hinder and Oppose

CHARGE 2: Park After Dark

Erin Paskus (Suspect 5, 26 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Kelley Smith (Suspect 6, 33 years old)

CHARGE: Resisting Officer