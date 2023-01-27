LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police officers responded to a shooting near Cedar Street and Miller Road around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers with the Lansing Police Department found a victim with two gunshot wounds on Cedar Street and Northrup Street.

Lansing Police say the victim is in stable condition.

In addition, multiple businesses were also shot at.

Officers have the area where the shooting happened blocked off.

There are at least four cars from LPD on the scene.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.