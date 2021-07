LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police say need the public’s help, as they search for 11-year-old Niajah Skye Rinehart.

Rinehart was seen walking today at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pine.

She was wearing a grey T-shirt with “Franks Press Box” lettering on the front and black pants.

Naijah suffers from seizures and is non-verbal.

Call Police with any information at 517-483-4600.