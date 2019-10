The Lansing Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

15-year-old Harmony Rose Oliver, also known as Hayden, ran away in September. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue NASA t-shirt and a green sweatshirt. She is 5’7″ and 215 lbs.

Harmony has an Apprehension Order out of Lansing.

If you have any information, please call one of the following numbers.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Brittany Roberts: 517-483-4654