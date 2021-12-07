Lansing Police searching for missing 14-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police and a local family are asking for your help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Brandon Jayqushawn Martin was last seen wearing a red jacket and black jeans.

Martin is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

According to police, Brandon could be in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd., or Kensington Meadows area.

No other details were given about Martin’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Martin is asked to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600, Detective Joe Riedel at (517) 483-4158 or direct message that Lansing Police Department Facebook Page.