LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for man in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 57-year-old Gerald Ray Ryan Jr. is asked to call Lansing Poluce at 517-483-4600, or by calling Det. Stephanie Kennedy at 517-483-4620.

Ryan Jr. is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Police have not said when or were the man was last seen.